Comicomment: The American childhood nightmare





June 12 marks the World Day Against Child Labour. Yet for many children in the United States, childhood is interrupted by work. The United States remains the only one of the United Nations' 193 member states that has not ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 835 companies were found violating child labor laws in fiscal year 2022, involving more than 3,800 minors. Behind every statistic is a child whose right to a safe and carefree childhood has been compromised.

The irony is hard to miss. While Washington often presents itself as a champion of human rights abroad, child labor violations continue to surface at home. When the path from the playground leads to the factory floor, the gap between rhetoric and reality becomes clear. Beneath the banner of the so-called "beacon of human rights," some children are still paying the price of adulthood far too soon.