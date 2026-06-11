China's NEV exports double in May to 446,000 units: CAAM

(ECNS) -- China exported 446,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in May, doubling from a year earlier and rising 3.8% from April, according to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) on Wednesday.

Total auto exports reached 930,000 units in May, up 68.7% year-on-year, staying above 900,000 units for the second consecutive month.

Visitors gather at the booth of the German-Chinese auto brand "Smart" during the 2026 Tianjin International Auto Show on May 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Tong Yu)

In the first five months of 2026, China exported over 4 million units, up 63% year-on-year. NEV exports reached 1.833 million units during the period, doubling from a year earlier.

Domestic NEV sales also rebounded in May. Production and sales of NEVs reached 1.554 million units and 1.496 million units, up 22.4% and 14.4% year-on-year, respectively. NEV sales accounted for 56.9% of total new vehicle sales in May.

From January to May, China produced 5.841 million NEVs and sold 5.802 million units, up 2.5% and 3.5% year-on-year, respectively.

A CAAM official said China should stabilize policy and market expectations on the consumer side to support steady industry growth. On the export front, automakers need to deepen internationalization efforts and effectively address various risks and challenges, the official added.

(By Tang Yuxian)