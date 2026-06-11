China delivers world's largest ammonia carrier to Singapore-based EPS

(ECNS) -- China delivered the world's largest very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) with a capacity of 93,000 cubic meters to Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) on Wednesday, according to Jiangnan Shipyard.

Named "IVY COVE," the vessel is the first of its class and was independently developed by Jiangnan Shipyard. The shipbuilder has also launched a proprietary brand for the model, "PANDA93A," which is based on its fourth-generation very large gas carrier (VLGC) model.

The "IVY COVE" seen during its sea trials. (Photo provided by Jiangnan Shipyard)

The new VLAC can be fully loaded with ammonia for long-distance transport and can also carry liquefied petroleum gases such as propane and butane. Ammonia is regarded as a clean fuel because it contains no carbon and does not produce carbon dioxide when burned. It is also considered a key carrier for the storage and transportation of green hydrogen.

In terms of technical performance, Jiangnan Shipyard said its R&D team integrated a wave-absorbing and wave-resistant hull design, along with energy-saving devices installed before and after the propeller. The design strikes a balance between sailing speed and maximum cargo capacity.

The vessel is equipped with a mature LPG dual-fuel main engine and a shaft generator, allowing the diesel generator to be shut down during normal navigation and enables the ship to run almost entirely on LPG fuel. This configuration reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 20% and sulfur oxide emissions by around 99%, according to the shipbuilder. It also lays a solid foundation for the main engine's eventual upgrade to run on ammonia, Jiangnan added.

The VLAC measures 230 meters in length, 36.6 meters in width and 22.5 meters in depth, with a structural draft of 13 meters. Classified by Lloyd's Register, the vessel can carry two grades of liquefied gas simultaneously, offering operational flexibility.

(By Tang Yuxian)