Probe reveals falsified records behind 2024 Shaanxi bridge disaster that killed 62

(ECNS) - Chinese investigators uncovered falsified construction, supervision and inspection records in a highway bridge project that collapsed in Shaanxi Province in 2024, killing or leaving missing 62 people, according to an official notice released Monday.

The bridge on the Shuiyang section of the Danning Expressway in Shangluo city collapsed on July 19, 2024, after flash floods.

China's State Council Work Safety Commission said on Monday that the project was plagued by serious misconduct during construction and acceptance procedures.

Investigators found that supervising contractor Beijing Huahong Engineering approved deviations from the original design, failed to accurately record supervision logs and signed off on inspections despite discrepancies between the bridge's actual construction and approved plans.

The probe also determined that a project manager at a third-party testing firm, formerly known as Shaanxi Jiaojian Highway Engineering Testing, altered data and records after discovering the bridge's foundation did not match design specifications. The company later issued inspection reports without correcting the discrepancies.

Authorities said individuals from the supervision and testing teams had been subjected to criminal coercive measures, while provincial transportation authorities imposed administrative penalties on the companies involved.

(By Zhang Jiahao)