At least 19 killed, 134 injured in strong earthquake in southern Philippines

By Zhang Xinglong

Manila (CNS) -- A magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck waters off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday has left 19 people dead, 134 injured and 12 missing as of 3 p.m. local time, according to the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) .

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the tectonic earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 33 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 32 kilometers southwest of the coast of Maasim town in Sarangani Province on Mindanao Island, near General Santos City, which has a population of about 700,000.

Following the quake, PHIVOLCS issued a tsunami warning and strongly advised residents in several coastal areas, including Sarangani Province, Sulu Province and Davao Occidental Province, to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland.

PHIVOLCS said General Santos City, one of the hardest-hit areas, experienced "destructive" ground shaking during the earthquake.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck waters off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on June 8, 2026. The photo shows damaged buildings in General Santos City. Photo provided by Philippine Information Agency

Videos released by local government authorities showed collapsed buildings and severe damage to infrastructure in General Santos City. Local media also reported power outages in several areas, while tremors were felt across neighboring provinces.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that operations at General Santos International Airport have been suspended due to the earthquake. The agency is currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of the airport's navigation facilities, equipment and overall operational capability.

Data from the Department of Education's disaster monitoring platform showed that 5893 schools nationwide had been affected by the earthquake as of 9 a.m. local time. Following the disaster, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in affected areas across Mindanao until further notice.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Monday afternoon advised Chinese nationals in the country to closely monitor local warnings and disaster-related information, remain alert to aftershocks and secondary disasters triggered by the earthquake, and take necessary safety precautions.

Search and rescue operations are still underway in the affected areas.