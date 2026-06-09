China's intangible cultural heritage scores a goal at 2026 FIFA World Cup

ECNS) -- As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off this week, Chinese intangible cultural heritage is making history on the football's biggest stage.

For the first time in the tournament's nearly century-long history, traditional Chinese handicrafts have been incorporated on a large scale into officially licensed merchandise through the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Meets the World Cup" project.

Ancient Chinese heritage meets World Cup

The project selected crafts including hemp weaving from Ningxia, Zhuang brocade from Guangxi, and Qiao's Fahua ware from Shanxi after rigorous evaluation of cultural significance and adaptability. Their deep historical and artistic value played a key role in their inclusion.

FIFA recognized China as the birthplace of football in 2004, tracing the sport's origins to cuju, an ancient Chinese ball game. Inspired by this link, hemp-weaving inheritor Zhang Jing created the "Fuwa Jubao" figure featuring a child playing cuju, woven in vivid red, green and blue.

Chinese intangible cultural heritage-themed football products. (Photo/China News Service)

However, securing a place in the World Cup's official merchandise lineup required more than historical prestige. FIFA imposes strict standards on the dimensions, proportions, and colors of all official brands, while traditional handicrafts are inherently flexible and handmade. Artisans had to strike a balance between preserving authentic craftsmanship and meeting exacting international specifications.

Zhuang brocade, known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colors, embodies the cultural identity of the Zhuang ethnic group.

Qiao's Fahua ware, meanwhile, applied its centuries-old raised-line glazing technique to World Cup-themed collections, refined repeatedly to meet FIFA's strict specifications while preserving its jade-like texture.

Traditional crafts get a modern twist

Artisans also embraced contemporary aesthetics.

Ningxia hemp-weaving produced "Immediate Success," a figurine mimicking French star Kylian Mbappé's iconic goal celebration.

Yunnan's Yi embroidery inheritor Ding Lanying developed a range of World Cup co-branded products, including peaked caps, keychains, and embroidered football jerseys. For a craft tradition with a history of more than 1,800 years, the collaboration represents a journey from remote mountain villages to the global stage.

Chinese arts and crafts master Tan Xiangguang displays footballs featuring traditional Zhuang brocade patterns.(Photo provided to China News Service)

In Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, mother-of-pearl inlay artisans developed lifestyle products such as keyboards and sunglasses, challenging perceptions of traditional lacquerware. These innovations highlight how heritage crafts can adapt to modern tastes while retaining their handmade warmth.

Together, these products preserve the warmth of handcrafted traditions while meeting contemporary tastes and practical needs, turning cultural heritage into something people can carry and use in daily life.

Writing a new global story

The World Cup provides an unprecedented platform for Chinese intangible cultural heritage to reach international audiences.

Arts and crafts master Tan Xiangguang said his team incorporated Zhuang brocade into footballs, jerseys, hats and figurines, drawing inquiries from overseas customers even before official sales began.

Observers say the collaboration reflects the growing integration of sports and culture in China's creative industries.

More broadly, the presence of Chinese heritage crafts at the World Cup underscores their global expansion — turning centuries-old traditions into bridges for cultural exchange and everyday connection through football.

(By Gong Weiwei)