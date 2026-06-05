Chinese, foreign travel operators reach 226 deals at Hainan

(ECNS) -- A one-on-one business matching event for Chinese and foreign travel operators held Tuesday in Haikou resulted in 226 preliminary cooperation deals, organizers said.

The event was a key part of the 2026 Overseas Travel Operators Hainan Tour. It brought together representatives from travel enterprises, travel agencies, hotels and complexes from 18 cities and counties in Hainan with overseas travel operators from around the world.

A business matching event for Chinese and foreign travel operators is held in Haikou, Hainan province, on June 2, 2026. (Photo provided by Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports)

Local tourism authorities showcased natural resources such as tropical rainforests, coastal resorts, volcanic caves and wetland mangroves, as well as cultural experiences including ethnic and Dongpo culture.

Recreational offerings such as wellness tourism, duty-free shopping, yachting, low-altitude flights and golf were also featured.

Specialized products such as MICE tourism, study tours, wedding photography and sports events attracted significant interest from overseas operators.

At the travel agency and hotel booths, representatives from inbound travel agencies including Hainan Kangtai Tourism and Hainan Saiofei International Travel Agency, along with high-end resorts such as Wanning Zhonglv Zhulang Holiday Resort, Mission Hills Haikou and Hyatt Regency Sanya Tianli Bay, held discussions with foreign travel operators on joint regional route design and inbound tourism marketing.

Gian Paolo Vairo, a travel operator from Italy, said Hainan offers a combination of international coastal resort facilities and unique rainforest culture as well as Li and Miao ethnic traditions, which make it an appealing destination for European travelers. He reached preliminary cooperation agreements with several Hainan companies and plans to launch in-depth tour packages for European visitors.

Vuttichai, a Thai travel operator, expressed strong interest in Hainan's medical and wellness offerings. He noted that the policy advantages and high-quality medical services of the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone give Hainan a competitive edge in Southeast Asian markets.

Starting the afternoon of June 2, participants began a three-day site inspection tour covering six themed routes: city leisure and space exploration in northern Hainan; sunny coastal and luxury resort experiences in the south; activities and medical wellness in the east; rainforest exploration and ethnic culture in the central region; history, culture and theme parks in the northwest; and archaeological and mountain adventures in the west.

(By Tang Yuxian)