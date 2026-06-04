China's regulator flags additives, pesticide residues in online food delivery inspection

(ECNS) - China's market regulator said Wednesday it completed a nationwide inspection of online food delivery services covering 14 major platforms — including Meituan, Taobao and JD.com — finding an overall noncompliance rate of 2.3%, media reports said.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said the campaign involved 1,307 food samples collected from 875 food delivery businesses across 24 major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Inspections targeted popular food categories and related ingredients, with authorities focusing on risks such as the misuse of food additives and excessive levels of agricultural and veterinary drug residues.

The agency found that some restaurants failed to properly display employees' health certificates, while others employed staff with expired or missing certificates.

Investigators also found violations involving self-made food products, including unauthorized use of colorants, preservatives, sweeteners and aluminum-containing leavening agents in items such as liangpi (a cold noodle dish), boiled peanuts, boiled corn and fried dough sticks.

Some ingredients, including chili peppers, bean sprouts and freshwater fish, were found to contain excessive pesticide or veterinary drug residues, SAMR said.

Local authorities had been instructed to investigate the non-compliant products and take action against businesses found to have violated food safety regulations.

(By Zhang Jiahao)