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China, South Korea expand air traffic rights for first time since 2019

2026-06-04 16:26:48Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China and South Korea have agreed to expand bilateral air traffic rights for the first time in seven years, allowing more passenger and cargo flights as travel demand continues to recover, South Korea's transport ministry said Thursday.

The agreement was reached during aviation talks held in Seoul on May 27-28, according to South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Under the deal, weekly passenger flight quotas will increase to 664 round‑trip services from 608, while weekly cargo flights will rise to 68 from 54.

The two sides agreed to add rights for 70 round‑trip flights, marking the first expansion since 2019.

The ministry said passenger traffic between South Korea and China reached about 4.39 million in the first quarter.

The new arrangement includes additional flights on major routes linking South Korea with Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Dalian, as well as expanded cargo services connecting key freight hubs in both countries.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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