Lao president says 'thank you' three times during Zhejiang visit

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith (in the middle) exchanges a gift with Wang Yucheng, Party secretary of Yucun Village in Anji County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo/Wang Gang)

(ECNS) -- General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith visited east China's Zhejiang Province from Tuesday to Wednesday, touring technology companies and rural communities. During the trip, he said "thank you" on three occasions to express appreciation for China's technological progress and rural revitalization efforts.

His first "thank you" came at DEEP Robotics, one of the "Hangzhou Six Little Dragons," a group of emerging tech firms known for innovation.

At the company, the world's first industrial‑grade all‑weather humanoid robot, DR02, picked up a plush toy and presented it to Thongloun, who accepted it with a smile and replied, "Thank you."

The Lao leader also operated a quadruped robot, directing it to perform flips, handstands, and rotations, later praising it as "very obedient."

The second "thank you" was at Alibaba Group's exhibition hall, where he was introduced to the company's AI‑powered digital human technology.

During a demonstration, a digital avatar correctly identified Thongloun as Laos' president. Thongloun waved to it and responded, "Thank you, bye."

Alibaba has extensive cooperation with Laos in cross‑border e‑commerce and tourism, helping Lao products such as beer, coffee, ancient‑tree tea, and rice enter the Chinese market.

Thongloun's third "thank you" came in Yucun Village, Anji County, Huzhou City, known as the birthplace of the ecological development philosophy "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."

Once reliant on quarrying, the village has transformed its economy by restoring the environment and developing tourism. Standing before the village's landmark stone monument, Thongloun exchanged gifts with local Party secretary Wang Yucheng and, upon receiving a cultural souvenir modeled on the monument, again said, "Thank you."

The two‑day visit left a strong impression on the Lao delegation.

Lao Ambassador to China Somphone Sichaleune said China's development experience offers valuable lessons that Laos will adapt to its own conditions.

Thongloun expressed hope the trip would deepen friendship and exchanges, strengthen cooperation across fields, and promote common prosperity and development, contributing to the Laos‑China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

(By Zhang Dongfang)