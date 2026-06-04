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China opposes using 'forced labor' as a pretext for political manipulation: spokesperson

2026-06-04 16:48:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning speaks at a daily news briefing, June 3, 2026. (Photo/www.mfa.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday refuted U.S. proposals to impose additional tariffs on dozens of economies and dismissed claims of forced labor in the country.

"There is no such thing as 'forced labor' in China, and we oppose using it as a pretext for political manipulation," spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a daily press conference.

Mao made the remarks at a daily press conference in response to questions about a U.S. proposal to impose additional duties of 10% or 12.5% on imports from 60 economies, including the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, following an alleged Section 301 probe that found failures to curb forced labor in the production process.

China opposes all forms of unilateral tariff measures, and no one stands to gain from a tariff war or a trade war, the spokesperson noted.

Economic and trade issues should be worked out through dialogue and consultation on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, she added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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