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Mainland spokesperson slams Taiwan DPP for smearing popular social media platforms

2026-06-04 13:10:28Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Taiwan compatriots, especially young people, are increasingly embracing Chinese mainland social media platforms because they can enjoy richer life experiences and greater opportunities for free expression, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to comments by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te during a talk with high school students in Taiwan.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, speaks at a press conference, June 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, speaks at a press conference, June 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Lai reportedly said the growing influence of mainland social media platforms, including TikTok and RedNote, among Taiwan's youth could gradually undermine the region's "democracy" and lead young people to view the mainland as "benign". He also urged that Taiwan's education and cultural authorities should address the issue "appropriately."

Zhu criticized the Democratic Progressive Party authorities, under Lai's leadership, for repeatedly smearing mainland-based social media platforms and intimidating Taiwan's youth, despite the role the platforms have played in helping them access opportunities and pursue their aspirations.

She said the DPP authorities' actions reflected their "insecurity and fear", adding that any attempt to undermine cross-Strait exchanges and integration is doomed to fail.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

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