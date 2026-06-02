China's first online departure tax refund store opens in Beijing

(ECNS) - Beijing's tax authorities announced on Tuesday that China's first online departure tax refund store has launched in the capital.

At the same time, the city's first centralized departure tax refund service points in hotels have also begun operation, further expanding tax refund services for overseas visitors.

Under this new system, international travelers can purchase eligible goods online and complete tax refund procedures directly at designated hotels.

According to authorities, the online departure tax refund store was jointly developed by Beijing's taxation and commerce departments in cooperation with an e-commerce platform. When placing orders online, overseas travelers can input information such as passport numbers and arrival dates, after which the system automatically generates an electronic tax refund application form.

The online store currently offers tax-refundable products across six major categories, including mobile communications devices, computers, and household appliances. The products cover nearly 300 subcategories, aiming to meet the diverse shopping needs of international visitors.

Liu Li, director of the Second Taxation Branch of the Beijing Municipal Tax Service, said the launch of the online departure tax refund store extends tax refund services from physical retail outlets to online shopping platforms, making the policy more accessible and convenient for overseas travelers.

She added that authorities are now accelerating efforts to establish nationwide recognition of the "buy now, refund now" scheme, enabling international visitors to receive tax refunds across China regardless of where they make purchases or depart the country.

(By Gong Weiwei)