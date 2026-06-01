Japan's carefully crafted image as friendly nation faces growing scrutiny

(ECNS) -- Japan has long promoted itself as a welcoming destination known for politeness and hospitality. But a recent online backlash against a Chinese couple's dance video near Mount Fuji has exposed an undercurrent of xenophobia and challenged that image.

On May 23, a dance video filmed by a Chinese couple near a popular Mount Fuji photo spot, a convenience store, was reposted on X by a Japanese influencer, who labeled the dancers "creepy Chinese guys" and mocked the performance as a "cringey dance." The X user also accused the couple of blocking access to the convenience store.

A X post retweets a Chinese couple's dance video before Mount Fuji on May 23, 2026, which draws international debate.(Screenshot from X @masanews3)

The post triggered a wave of online harassment. One user commented, "Typical Chinese. A low-class country that can do nothing but cause trouble." The influencer also shared the couple's social media account, exposing them to further abuse.

Supporters of the couple later noted the video was filmed at 5 a.m., before the store opened, and did not obstruct customers. But the incident quickly gained international visibility as X's real-time translation feature allowed users worldwide to read comments many perceived as xenophobic and hostile.

Screenshot shows a comment which translates into "typical Chinese. A low-class country that can do nothing but cause trouble."

While some observers linked the backlash to overtourism concerns, others said it reflected deeper strains of xenophobia in Japanese society. Historically, Japan's geographic isolation and resource insecurity fostered what scholars describe as an "island mentality," often manifesting in suspicion of outsiders.

Japanese collectivist culture emphasizes conformity and "reading the air" — understanding unspoken social expectations. Critics argue this can translate externally into politeness tinged with distance, or even rejection of foreigners.

Despite government initiatives such as the "tourism-oriented nation" strategy and policies promoting "multicultural coexistence," many foreigners report limited space for genuine diversity. Integration often requires mastering complex etiquette and adapting to lower levels of social acceptance compared with other countries.

The dance video controversy has fueled debate over Japan's tolerance of outsiders and highlighted growing disenchantment with its international image. Analysts note a rise in right-leaning conservatism and anti-foreign sentiment, with some politicians blaming tourists and foreign workers for rising prices and public safety concerns.

Last year, the government reportedly shifted its terminology from "multicultural coexistence society" to "orderly coexistence society with foreign residents," a change critics say signals a conditional acceptance of foreigners — valued for labor and tourism but expected to conform to a "Japanese-first" framework.

As Japan's carefully cultivated image faces increasing scrutiny, analysts warn that the widening gap between public image and lived perception may lead to a backlash that will be difficult to reverse.

(By Gong Weiwei)