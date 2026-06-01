China Coast Guard patrols waters east of Taiwan Island

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted a law-enforcement patrol Monday in waters east of Taiwan in response to Japan and the Philippines' announcement of maritime delimitation talks in the area, a CCG spokesperson said.

The operation was carried out by CCG's Daishan vessel formation in accordance with the law, according to the agency's spokesperson Jiang Lue.

Jiang called the move by Japan and the Philippines a serious infringement on China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, adding that the patrol was a necessary countermeasure.

"We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all illegal actions that undermine China's sovereignty, rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

The CCG will continue to strengthen control over the waters and take measures to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, Jiang added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)