Controversial stress-relief toy sparks concern over children's mental health

(ECNS) - A stress-relief toy known as "Natasha," a palm-sized squeeze doll marketed as "ugly-cute," has gone viral on Chinese social media, raising concerns among parents and educators about its potential impact on children's emotional development.

Unlike conventional toys designed for squeezing and stress relief, "Natasha" is made to resemble a baby. Popular online videos show users throwing, stomping on, piercing, injecting water into, and otherwise damaging the toy. Some users have shared images of heavily deformed dolls, while some posted videos cutting the doll's belly and pulling out a smaller doll hidden inside, jokingly describing it as "Natasha giving birth."

Psychologists warn that many of these videos adopt dark humor or prank-style themes. Because children may struggle to distinguish between entertainment and inappropriate behavior, experts say repeated exposure could normalize aggression and even contribute to bullying.

Treating a human-like toy violently risks sending the message that destruction is an acceptable way to relieve stress, experts said. Over time, such associations could lead some young people to view violence—or even self-harm—as legitimate outlets for emotional release.

Fang Zengquan, Party secretary of the School of Journalism and Communication at Beijing Normal University and director of the Center for Minors' Online Literacy, said the toy's marketing strategy is particularly concerning.

Linking a baby-shaped toy directly to stress relief, Fang said, adding that it encourages users, especially teenagers, to derive pleasure from physically squeezing or damaging a baby-like object.

He warned that repeatedly associating infant imagery with destructive behavior could weaken empathy and protective instincts toward real babies. In extreme cases, Fang said, it may foster unconscious aggressive impulses toward living beings.

As the toy continues to gain attention online, experts are calling for greater scrutiny of products and content targeted at young audiences, emphasizing the need to promote healthier and more constructive ways for children to manage stress and emotions.

(By Gong Weiwei)