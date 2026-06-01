Chinese Young Pioneers total 112 million members

The Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, had about 112 million members across the country by the end of 2025, the CYP national working committee said Monday.

According to the committee, the organization had around 172,000 work committees based in primary and secondary schools, with nearly 3 million CYP counselors.

Founded in 1949, the CYP serves as a reserve force for the cause of socialism and communism and for national rejuvenation. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the guidance of the Communist Youth League of China, it has played an important role in fostering the development and growth of generations of Chinese children.

Chinese students aged 6 to 14 are eligible to join the CYP.

The latest figures were released on International Children's Day, which was observed on Monday this year.