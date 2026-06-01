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China's AI is comprehensive and worth learning from: Vietnamese youth representative

2026-06-01 13:47:19Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

The 2026 Beijing-ASEAN Youth Dialogue was recently held in Beijing. A Vietnamese youth representative said in an interview with China News Network during the event that China has achieved sound development in artificial intelligence (AI) and has established a solid technological foundation, which Vietnam can learn from and follow. He noted that in recent years, Vietnam and China have engaged in extensive and in-depth cooperation, and that AI could become a joint development area for the two countries. (By Xue Lingqiao and Wu Xinru)

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