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Iran denies reports about president's resignation

2026-06-01 14:37:55Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

A senior Iranian official on Sunday denied media reports claiming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had resigned.

"President Pezeshkian will not retreat from serving the people, just as the Iranian nation will not step back from the path of solidarity and resistance," Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications at the president's office, wrote on X.

The remarks came after London-based outlet Iran International reported earlier in the day that Pezeshkian had submitted a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Citing an unnamed official, the report alleged that the letter criticized the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps for effectively taking control of large parts of the government and sidelining the president and other senior officials from key decision-making processes.

According to the report, Pezeshkian said he was unable to run the government or fulfill his legal responsibilities and therefore sought to resign. 

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