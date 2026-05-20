China activates flood emergency response in Yangtze basin

(ECNS) - Chinese authorities on Tuesday activated a Level IV flood emergency response in four provinces as heavy rainfall continued across parts of the Yangtze River basin, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides, according to media reports.

The Yangtze River Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Changjiang Water Resources Commission launched emergency responses in Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Guizhou provinces, due to worsening flood-control conditions.

Authorities said the main stream of the Yangtze River and major tributaries remained stable, but localized downpours had triggered flash floods, waterlogging in urban areas and flooding in smaller rivers, causing casualties and property losses.

Hydrological and meteorological forecasts showed three additional rounds of heavy rainfall were expected across the Yangtze basin over the next 10 days, with heavy rain and overlapping rainfall areas increasing flood risks, authorities said.

A working group dispatched by the water resources ministry arrived in Hubei on Monday to help guide flood prevention efforts.

(By Zhang Jiahao)