Xi to hold welcome ceremony for Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a welcome ceremony on Wednesday morning outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a welcome ceremony on Wednesday morning outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China.
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