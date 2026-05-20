U.S., China agree to launch government-to-government dialogue on AI: FM

Photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun a regular press conference. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- During U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, top leaders of the two countries had constructive exchanges on AI and agreed to launch government-to-government dialogue on AI, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

Guo said that as two leading AI powers, China and the U.S. need to work together to promote the development and improve the governance of AI to make sure it will better contribute to social progress and the common welfare of the international community.

(By Gong Weiwei)