China unveils domestically developed racing fuel aimed at replacing imports

(ECNS) - State-run oil company Sinopec has just launched a domestically developed 103-octane racing fuel in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a move that could reduce the country's dependence on imported fuel for top-tier motorsports events, according to media reports.

The fuel, branded "Aipao 103," was unveiled on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the China Taklimakan Rally.

Sinopec said the fuel has an octane rating above 103, compared with the 98-octane gasoline commonly available at retail stations across China. Higher-octane fuel helps prevent the engine from knocking and improves stability in high-compression racing engines that have heavy loads.

The company said Aipao 103 will serve as the designated fuel for the rally and was specifically developed for racing engines running at high speeds and under prolonged stress.

The fuel is China's first industrially produced 103-octane racing gasoline, filling a domestic gap in high-performance motorsport fuel, and with high prices, it ends long-term reliance on imports for major racing competitions.

These types of racing fuels are commonly used in professional motorsports because they can withstand greater engine pressure and heat than conventional gasoline.

Separately, Chinese crude oil imports in April fell 20% from a year earlier to their lowest level in nearly four years, amid disruptions to global oil supplies linked to tensions in the Middle East.

(By Zhang Jiahao)