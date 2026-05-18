China-linked companies account for nearly a quarter of foreign businesses in Russia

(ECNS) - About one-quarter of foreign-owned companies currently operating in Russia were founded by Chinese citizens or organizations, according to a study reported by Russian state media, highlighting expanding business ties between Beijing and Moscow.

Sputnik news agency, citing research conducted by Russian business verification service Rusprofile, said more than 15,500 active companies registered in Russia had Chinese founders.

Companies with Chinese participation accounted for 23.6% of all foreign-founded businesses operating in Russia, according to analysts cited in the report.

It added that Chinese entrepreneurs were mainly involved in wholesale and retail trade, as well as e-commerce-related businesses.

Ma Chi, deputy director-general of the Eurasian Affairs Department at China's Ministry of Commerce, said that bilateral trade between China and Russia reached $227.9 billion in 2025, marking the third straight year trade exceeded $200 billion.

Ma said China had remained Russia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. He added that bilateral trade rose 14.7% year-on-year to $61.2 billion in the first quarter.

(By Zhang Jiahao)