China's 2025 autumn grain purchases reach recent high ahead of summer harvest

(ECNS) - China purchased more than 338 million metric tons of autumn grain from the 2025 harvest season by the end of April, marking one of the highest levels in recent years, according to official data released on Sunday.

China News Service quoted Luo Shouquan, head of the grain reserve department at the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration of China, saying that autumn grain procurement for the peak purchasing season concluded at the end of April.

The administration said grain quality was generally good this season, while purchase prices were stable with some increases.

Preliminary figures show that China bought 103 million metric tons of mid- and late-season rice, 222 million metric tons of corn, and 12.99 million tons of soybeans during the procurement period.

Premium grain varieties also fetched higher prices, with high-quality rice selling at more than 3,200 yuan ($470) per metric ton, over 600 yuan higher than ordinary varieties, while high-protein soybeans were priced above 5,000 yuan per metric ton.

Authorities in Henan, Hunan, and Heilongjiang provinces activated minimum purchase price programs for rice, buying a total of 4.18 million metric tons under the policy.

China's grain authorities said preparations are underway for the 2026 summer grain procurement season, with measures planned to keep grain markets stable and prices at reasonable levels.

(By Zhang Jiahao)