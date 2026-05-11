China beats Japan to win 12th straight world table tennis men's team title

(ECNS) - China defeated Japan 3-0 on Sunday to win its 12th consecutive men's team title at the 2026 World Table Tennis Team Championships in London.

China's Liang Jingkun opens the final with a win over Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto. (Photo: VCG)

The victory marked China's 24th men's team championship in the tournament's history.

China's Liang Jingkun opened the final with a comeback win over Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto, recovering from two games down to win 3-2.

Wang Chuqin then defeated Japan's Sora Matsushima 3-1 to give China a 2-0 lead.

In the third match, Lin Shidong beat Japan's Shunsuke Togami 3-1 to secure the title.

China also won the women's team title at this year's championships, completing a sweep of both team events.

(By Zhang Jiahao)