China beats Japan to win 12th straight world table tennis men's team title

(ECNS) - China defeated Japan 3-0 on Sunday to win its 12th consecutive men's team title at the 2026 World Table Tennis Team Championships in London.
The victory marked China's 24th men's team championship in the tournament's history.
China's Liang Jingkun opened the final with a comeback win over Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto, recovering from two games down to win 3-2.
Wang Chuqin then defeated Japan's Sora Matsushima 3-1 to give China a 2-0 lead.
In the third match, Lin Shidong beat Japan's Shunsuke Togami 3-1 to secure the title.
China also won the women's team title at this year's championships, completing a sweep of both team events.
(By Zhang Jiahao)