2026 World Digital Education Conference to open in Hangzhou

(ECNS)-- The 2026 World Digital Education Conference will be held from May 11 to 13 in Hangzhou, China's Ministry of Education said Thursday.

Poster of 2026 World Digital Education Conference. (Photo from WDEC's official website)

The event, co-hosted with the Zhejiang provincial government, will focus on the use of artificial intelligence in education under the theme "AI+Education."

The conference will include an opening ceremony, plenary and parallel sessions, along with a digital education exhibition.

Launched in 2023, the annual event has expanded in international participation. Organizers say the World Digital Education Alliance now includes 115 institutions from 43 countries and regions.

China has also promoted its Smart Education platform globally, offering hundreds of online courses to users in more than 200 countries and regions.

(By Tang Yuxian)