Hong Kong police adopt mainland-made CS/LS7 submachine gun

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong police have adopted the mainland-made CS/LS7 submachine gun for use by their Counter Terrorism Response Unit and the Airport Security Unit, the force said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong police officers take part in a counter-terrorism drill codenamed "Safe Bridge." (Photo provided by Hong Kong Police Force)

The new firearm recently drew public attention after it appeared in footage of a counter-terrorism drill codenamed "Safe Bridge," which was released on social media.

Many online users noticed that officers taking part in the drill were carrying the CS/LS7 instead of the previously used German-made MP5 submachine gun.

Police said service firearms are critical equipment for maintaining public safety and protecting lives and property, and the force regularly reviews its gear to ensure performance and supply reliability.

Senior Superintendent Ko Cheuk-hang of the Hong Kong Police Force's Support Division displays two newly adopted domestically made pistols, the CF98-A and CS/LP5, on Dec 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service / Chen Yongnuo)

Hong Kong police have previously purchased other domestically made equipment. In July 2024, the force announced plans to replace its pistols with two mainland-made 9mm models, namely the CF98-A and CS/LP5.

These are used for frontline uniformed and criminal investigation units. In June 2022, six domestically made "Saber-toothed Tiger" armored vehicles also began service with the force.

(By Tang Yuxian)