Shanghai coffee shop count tops 10,000, highest globally

(ECNS) - The number of coffee shops in Shanghai has exceeded 10,000 for the first time, making it the city with the highest number of coffee outlets globally, according to an industry report.

The city had 10,336 coffee stores as of April 2026, Xu Jian, deputy dean of the School of Media and Communication at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said at the opening of the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival on Thursday.

The 2026 China Urban Coffee Development Report also showed that China's coffee industry reached a market size of 354.9 billion yuan ($48.8 billion) in 2025, up 13.3% year-on-year.

Coffee consumption is also rising, with per capita annual consumption increasing from 16.74 cups in 2023 to 28.57 cups in 2025, the report said.

Shanghai has hosted large-scale coffee-themed events since 2021. This year's festival has attracted nearly 200 international coffee brands and companies across the supply chain.

(By Zhang Jiahao)