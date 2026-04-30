First Hualong One nuclear power unit in Yangtze River Delta region enters commercial operation

(ECNS) -- China's first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Yangtze River Delta region, which is also the nation's first nuclear power project to involve private capital, has officially commenced commercial operation, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) announced on Wednesday.

Unit 1 of CGN's Zhejiang San'ao Nuclear Power Project is designed to generate more than 9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, sufficient to meet the yearly power needs for production and daily life of over one million residents, said Du Yanhui, Chairman of CGN Cangnan Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

The San'ao Nuclear Power Project plans to build six Hualong One nuclear power units in three phases. Currently, construction of four units have been approved, and the overall construction is progressing steadily as planned. Upon full completion, the project is expected to generate more than 54 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This output will save more than 16.35 million tons of standard coal equivalent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 50 million metric tons annually.

The San'ao nuclear power project, with Geely Technology Group Co., Ltd. holding a 2% stake, was granted state approval on Sept. 2, 2020, and the main construction of Unit 1 began on Dec. 31, 2020.

(By Zhang Dongfang)