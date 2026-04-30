Ashes of Lungrik Namgyal interred in a stupa of Sichuan's Daocheng

(ECNS) — The ashes of Lungrik Namgyal, a respected Tibetan Buddhist leader, were returned from France to Daocheng County in Sichuan Province and interred in a stupa on April 19, 2026, in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist rituals.

After more than six decades away from his homeland, his long-cherished wish to return has finally been fulfilled.

Namgyal passed away in Paris on February 7, 2025, at the age of 98.

In his later years, particularly in his final days, he often spoke of "going home" and returning to "Daoba," the ancient name for Daocheng where he was born.

Born in Daocheng in 1927, Namgyal became a monk at Xiongdeng Monastery in 1939 and went to Ganden Monastery in Lhasa, the capital of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, to study Buddhist scriptures in 1948.

In 1959, amid the turmoil following the failed armed rebellion by reactionary forces from the upper class of Tibet, the 32-year-old Namgyal was taken to India.

Devoted to Buddhist study, he attained profound expertise in both exoteric and esoteric traditions.

In 2003, Namgyal was elected as the 101st Ganden Tripa, the throne holder of the Gelug school, while living outside the Xizang Autonomous Region.

In 2011, he returned to his hometown to visit family and friends, reunited with his younger sister and other relatives after decades of separation.

He also made a special trip to Beijing to pay a visit to the 11th Panchen Lama.

Lungrik Namgyal (R) poses for a photo with the 11th Panchen Lama. (File photo)

While in China, he witnessed significant changes in his hometown.

"Seeing is believing," he said. "This visit has truly opened my eyes. China's policy on respecting and protecting religious freedom has been fully implemented, with cultural preservation, inheritance, and religious study and practice all well safeguarded. People can access jobs, healthcare, and education close to home, with additional public subsidies. These are things unimaginable for Tibetan communities in India, or even for those in France," he added.

Namgyal later settled in France to delve into Buddhist teachings and journeyed across the world to share Dharma and engage in exchanges, visiting Switzerland, the United States, Spain, Italy, Singapore, and China's Taiwan region.