China advances water technology with hundreds of projects over past five years

(ECNS) - China has made major advances in water-related technology during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2020-2025), including breakthroughs in digital water systems and hydrological monitoring, officials said on Wednesday.

Vice Minister of Water Resources Zu Leiming told a press briefing that the sector had launched 576 research projects in recent years, focusing on basic research, applied technologies and high-tech development.

These efforts have led to a series of breakthroughs, Zu said, adding that China has reached internationally leading levels in areas such as digital twin water systems, flood forecasting, dam construction and sediment management.

The ministry said several projects, including research on water and sediment regulation in the Yellow River, had earned national-level recognition.

China has also accelerated the formulation of technical standards, with 774 standards currently in effect, while expanding research infrastructure, including key laboratories and field observation stations, Zu said.

Efforts to translate research into commercial applications have also gained momentum, with 502 water-related technological achievements selected for promotion and application during this period, according to the ministry.

Zu further pointed out that Chinese companies are intensifying the development of technologies such as rainfall radar, water-saving irrigation and automated hydrological monitoring, reinforcing their role in technological innovation.

The ministry also highlighted growing international cooperation, including participation in global standard-setting and scientific organizations.

(By Zhang Jiahao)