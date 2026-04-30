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Suspect involved in cross-border cyber gambling extradited to China from Thailand

2026-04-30 15:57:17Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
A key suspect involved in a major cross-border cyber gambling case is extradited from Thailand to China with support from Thailand, April 29, 2026. (Photo/Tianjin Public Security)
A key suspect involved in a major cross-border cyber gambling case is extradited from Thailand to China with support from Thailand, April 29, 2026. (Photo/Tianjin Public Security)

(ECNS) -- A key suspect involved in a major cross-border cyber gambling case has been extradited from Thailand to China with support from Thai authorities, Tianjin public security authorities announced Thursday.

From September 2022 to June 2023, the suspect, surnamed Huang, collaborated with others to establish a criminal syndicate in Cambodia. The syndicate operated an online football betting platform and used a multi-level agent network, luring participants in China with high commissions to recruit sub-agents and bettors.

The case involved more than 500 million yuan ($73 million), Tianjin police said in a notice released on its WeChat account.

In February, Thai authorities decided to extradite Huang to China, the notice said.

Further investigation is underway.

(By Zhang Dognfang)

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