World's tallest spokeless Ferris wheel 'Shanghai Gate' set to break ground

A rendering of the "Shanghai Gate" Ferris wheel (Photo: Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

(ECNS) -- Shanghai plans to build the world's tallest spokeless Ferris wheel, named "Shanghai Gate", in the city's Baoshan District, with construction scheduled to begin by the end of 2026, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

At 228 meters, the new rotating capsule-style attraction will surpass the Bohai Eye in Weifang, Shandong Province (142.52 meters), a Guinness World Record holder since 2018.

Shanghai Gate, the new landmark along the Baoshan waterfront, was designed to enhance Shanghai's development as a world-renowned tourist destination.

The project is one of five cultural and tourism initiatives showcased at the 5th Shanghai Tourism Investment Promotion Conference on Wednesday. Total investment in the five projects amounts to nearly 4 billion yuan ($550 million), the administration said.

Also included in the five projects are the Xuhui West Bund touring route, which will utilize new energy sightseeing vehicles along an 11.4-kilometer stretch of the Huangpu River, with the first phase expected to open in 2027; the Shanghai West Bank Star Dome, a nearly 3,000-seat venue for immersive performances and digital art exhibitions; and an AI-powered interactive theater based on the popular TV series "Blossoms."

The Shanghai administration said it has been integrating rural tourism into the city's broader strategy of becoming a world-famous tourism destination, leveraging the advantages of the mega-market.

(By Tang Yuxian)