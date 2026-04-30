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Report shows China leads world in AI patents

2026-04-30 10:36:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has become the world's largest holder of artificial intelligence (AI) patents, accounting for 60 percent of the global total, a report showed Wednesday.

The Digital China Development Report 2025, released by the National Data Bureau at the ninth Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, revealed that the country's AI applications evolve into intelligent agents, driving a surge in token consumption.

The report notes that the Digital China Development Index reached 170.1 in 2025, up 12.99 percent year-on-year. More than 110,000 high-quality datasets were created last year as China expanded a range of applied data scenarios and the cumulative scale of data annotation exceeded 85 petabytes, generating 18.3 billion yuan ($2.68 billion) in output value.

Advanced 5G networks (5G-A) now cover more than 330 Chinese cities, while over 300 key technologies have been reserved for 6G development, it said. The country's intelligent computing capacity reached 1.59 million PFLOPS (FP16).

The value added of core digital economy industries rose to more than 10.5 percent of China's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, according to the report.

On the international front, China officially launched the AI+ International Cooperation Initiative last year and hosted a SCO Digital Economy Forum and the Silk Road e-commerce partnership expanded to 36 countries, the report added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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