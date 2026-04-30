China's data production hits 52.26 zettabytes in 2025

(ECNS) -- China's total data production volume reached 52.26 zettabytes （1 zettabyte equals 1,000 exabytes) in 2025, up 27.28 percent year on year, according to data released by the National Data Administration on Wednesday. （1 zettabyte equals 1,000 exabytes)

Liu Liehong, head of the administration, said data generated by system software and artificial intelligence reached 26.92 zettabytes in 2025, surpassing data produced by the Internet of Things — previously the largest source — for the first time.

Total data used for AI training and inference stood at 199.48 exabytes, up 42.86% from a year earlier, with inference data surpassing training data for the first time, reaching 101.34 exabytes.

In 2025, average daily token calls rose from over 1 trillion at the beginning of the year to 100 trillion by the end. The figure further climbed to 140 trillion in March 2026, Liu noted.

The data, released at the 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, Fujian province, signals not only growing demand for AI services, but also the rise of a "token economy," a framework in which computing activity is quantifiable, tradeable, and plays an ever more central role in economic production.

(By Tang Yuxian)