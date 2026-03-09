China's prosecutions for crimes both against and by minors decline for first time in five years

(ECNS) -- A work report released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) in Beijing on Monday shows that the number of prosecutions for crimes against minors and the acceptance and review of prosecutions for crimes committed by minors decreased by 2.2 percent and 9.8 percent year-on-year, respectively, marking the first "both decline" in the past five years.

According to the report, the procuratorial organs prosecuted 73,000 individuals for committing crimes against minors in 2025. For minors involved in crimes, 56,000 were prosecuted. The SPP also approved the prosecution of 24 minors involved in serious violent crimes, emphasizing that these crimes must be punished.

(By Gong Weiwei)