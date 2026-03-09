Custody of 997 unfit parents revoked: work report

(ECNS) -- China's courts have strengthened coordinated efforts to protect minors, revoking the guardianship of 997 parents deemed unfit, according to the Supreme People's Court's work report submitted to the ongoing fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress on Monday for review on Monday in Beijing.

The courts also issued 435 personal rights protection orders against parents who abducted or concealed their minor children, the report said.

In addition, campus-related infringement cases were handled in accordance with the law. The report stressed that schools will not bear liability when they have fulfilled their responsibilities, while cooperation between families and schools should be promoted to support the healthy development of children.

(By Gong Weiwei)