LINE

Text:AAAPrint
China

Custody of 997 unfit parents revoked: work report

2026-03-09 16:54:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's courts have strengthened coordinated efforts to protect minors, revoking the guardianship of 997 parents deemed unfit, according to the Supreme People's Court's work report submitted to the ongoing fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress on Monday for review on Monday in Beijing.

The courts also issued 435 personal rights protection orders against parents who abducted or concealed their minor children, the report said.

In addition, campus-related infringement cases were handled in accordance with the law. The report stressed that schools will not bear liability when they have fulfilled their responsibilities, while cooperation between families and schools should be promoted to support the healthy development of children.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]