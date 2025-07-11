China prosecutes 21 key members of telecom fraud crime group in northern Myanmar

In accordance with Chinese laws, China has indicted 21 key members of a telecom fraud crime group operating in northern Myanmar on various charges including fraud, operating casinos, intentional homicide, drug manufacturing, and other offenses mainly targeting civilians in China.

According to China's public security authorities, the criminal group is suspected of involvement in activities that led to the deaths of six Chinese citizens. It is found to be linked to over 31,000 telecom fraud cases, with fraud-related funds exceeding 10.6 billion yuan (around $1.48 billion).

The group is also found to have been involved in the production and trafficking of approximately 11 tonnes of drugs.

Since 2015, the criminal gang headed by Bay Saw Chain has built over 41 large-scale compounds in northern Myanmar to carry out telecom fraud and illegal online gambling operations, said the Chinese Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

These scam centers have been used to aggressively carry out illegal activities targeting Chinese citizens and to lure individuals from China into crossing borders illegally to engage in gambling and fraudulent schemes.

Investigations further revealed that the criminal group maintained armed control over these centers and condoned violent enforcement tactics, including abuse, assault and even murder of lower-level telecom fraud operatives.

In November 2023, the MPS established a special task force to investigate the Bay criminal group and later issued public wanted notices in December.

In January 2024, under the China-Myanmar law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism, Myanmar handed over Bay Saw Chain and Bay Yin Chin to Chinese authorities. To date, a total of 36 key suspects involved in the case have been taken into custody.

During the investigation, Chinese police dispatched task forces to northern Myanmar five times, collecting key evidence with the support of Myanmar authorities. Domestically, over 1,000 Chinese police officers were mobilized nationwide to gather testimony and evidence from fraud victims.

Through joint law enforcement efforts and a series of targeted operations, Chinese and Myanmar police have apprehended over 57,000 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in telecom fraud schemes. These actions have dealt a significant blow to major criminal groups operating in northern Myanmar.