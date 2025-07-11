LINE

China expands visa-free access, streamlines travel for foreign tourists

2025-07-11

(ECNS) -- China is expanding its visa-free policy and simplifying entry procedures to attract more foreign tourists, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday.

The new measures include "one-stop" entry services and a refund-upon-purchase model to enhance convenience and boost inbound tourism, she said at a regular press briefing.

Mao was responding to media comments that praised China's open visa policies for highlighting its rich culture and modern, "cyberpunk" appeal, contrasting with other countries seen as growing more restrictive.

She stated that China has now expanded its unilateral visa-free policy to a total of 47 countries and 240-hour visa-free transit program to 55 countries.

"Decoupling, supply chain disruptions, and closeness and exclusion are not China's choices," Mao said. "China will continue to take concrete actions to promote high-level opening-up, work with all countries to share opportunities, and shape a better future."

(By Zhang Dongfang)

