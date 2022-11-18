World Health Forum 2022 hosted by Tsinghua University opens on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The World Health Forum 2022 (WHF 2022) that focuses on reducing inequalities and “leaving no one behind” in healthcare systems opened on Friday.

It was chaired by Dr. Margaret Chan, the Emeritus Director-General of WHO, and the Founding Dean of the Tsinghua Vanke School of Public Health.

Through keynote speeches, panels and discussions, the forum will be a platform that allows scholars and young talents to share their takes as well as current scientific efforts on achieving health equity, organizers said.

This year, the WHF 2022 will be held both online and offline at Tsinghua University from Nov. 18 to 20. The three-day forum will focus on the following topics:

Building an Inclusive Mental Health Service System for All;

Leave No One Behind: Address Health Issues of Vulnerable Populations;

Achieving Health Equity With Political, Economic and Social Efforts;

Universal Health Coverage: The Power of Science and Technology;

Climate Change and Health Equity;

Realigning Health and Poverty Alleviation towards the 2030 SDG Goals.