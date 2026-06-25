Forced labor allegations in Xinjiang denied

There is absolutely no so-called "forced migration" or "forced labor" in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region as claimed by some Western organizations and media, Chen Ruifeng, Minister of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, said on Wednesday.

He emphasized that China's Constitution and related laws prohibit all forms of forced labor. The Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which was passed on March 12 and will be implemented on July 1, further clarifies measures such as rights protection and legal assistance for cross-regional workers, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of workers from all ethnic groups.

Chen stated that all Xinjiang residents who seek employment outside the region do so voluntarily, motivated by personal desires to improve their family lives and enhance their skills. He described such allegations as "extremely absurd and ridiculous."

He added that labor transfers from Xinjiang respect the wishes of people from all ethnic groups, aiming to increase employment opportunities and improve economic income, and are entirely focused on practical and beneficial outcomes for the people of Xinjiang.

Over the past five years, Xinjiang has prioritized employment, creating more than 2.39 million new urban jobs through various measures. Additionally, agricultural laborers have made 16.1 million trips for work outside their hometowns. The per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents has grown at an average annual rate of 5.3 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively, over the past five years.

By establishing a fair employment policy system and labor rights protection mechanism, Xinjiang has safeguarded the legal rights of workers and ensured that all able-bodied individuals can find employment. This approach maximizes the protection of voluntary employment and dignified work for people of all ethnic groups, Chen said.