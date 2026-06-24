For years, smearing China has become routine for some Western media outlets. Politicians, journalists, and think tanks have formed what resembles an assembly line for manufacturing false narratives about Xinjiang. Armed with disproportionate influence over global discourse, they continuously package and disseminate misinformation, bias, and confrontation to audiences around the world.

Truth ultimately prevails. Today's Xinjiang is experiencing the best period of development in its history. False narratives about Xinjiang won't halt its development. Xinjiang tomatoes, like Xinjiang cotton, are known and enjoyed throughout the world for their high quality. The farming process of tomatoes and cotton in Xinjiang have largely been mechanized already -- over 90 percent of the tomatoes and over 85 percent of cotton in Xinjiang are now harvested by machines. The facts and the truth are there for all to see, and in the end, falsehoods will be exposed for what they are.