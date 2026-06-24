China rejects 'long-arm jurisdiction' criticism of new ethnic unity law

China has pushed back against the "long-arm jurisdiction" label applied to a new ethnic unity law, with an official calling it a "legitimate sovereign act".

In response to recent claims by Western media that the extraterritorial clause in China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, which will take effect on July 1, constitutes "long-arm jurisdiction", Hu Weilie, vice-minister of justice, on Wednesday rejected the characterization as "unobjective and legally unfounded".

The law stipulates that organizations and individuals outside China who engage in acts undermining ethnic unity and progress, or who create ethnic divisions, should be held legally accountable.

Hu told a news conference that the provision is grounded in China's national conditions, consistent with legal principles and international practice, and represents a legitimate, lawful, necessary and feasible measure.

"Safeguarding national unity, territorial integrity, and social stability falls within the sovereign rights of all countries, and is a basic principle established under international law," he stressed.

He added that nations around the world have the right to prevent separatist activities and maintain social cohesion and public order through domestic legislation. The fundamental purpose, he added, is to protect ethnic harmony, social stability, and national security.

Hu emphasized that the provision is also part of broader efforts to strengthen the legal foundation for ethnic affairs work and safeguard the fundamental interests of people from all ethnic groups.

At present, various risk factors at home and abroad are interwoven, and unlawful activities that deliberately sow discord among ethnic groups, undermine ethnic unity, and jeopardize national security could erode the foundation of unity and harm public interests and lawful rights, Hu warned, noting that the law states that the cause of ethnic unity is not subject to interference from external forces.

"We firmly oppose all acts that use ethnicity, religion, or human rights as pretexts to smear, contain, or suppress China," Hu said.

The legislation codifies long-standing and effective governance practices, providing a legal basis for combating unlawful acts and building a security barrier for exchanges, integration, and shared development among all ethnic groups, Hu added.

"It will not affect normal people-to-people and cultural exchanges, academic dialogue, or economic and trade cooperation between China and other countries," he said.