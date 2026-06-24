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CISCE helps strengthen bilateral cooperation, break down protectionist walls: Philippine Ambassador to China

2026-06-24 17:25:28Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) serves as a platform to strengthen cooperation between the Philippines and China, promote shared prosperity, and break down protectionist trade barriers, said Jaime A. FlorCruz, Ambassador of the Philippines to China, in an interview with China News Network during the 4th CISCE which opened on Monday in Beijing.

There's no magic formula to form a united supply chain, and it must be built step by step, FlorCruz said.

He highlighted the strong economic complementarity between the Philippines and China, hoping to use this year's CISCE as an opportunity to promote bilateral cooperation in areas such as new energy, infrastructure, and agriculture.

The Philippines aims not only to be an exporter of raw materials, but also to become a part of the global supply chain and achieve higher value-added outcomes, he said. (Zhang Dongfang, Lin Zhuowei)

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