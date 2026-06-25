Xi calls for modernizing rural areas

President Xi Jinping has called for solid measures to advance the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, emphasizing the need to guide farmers to create a better life with hard work and wisdom.

President Xi Jinping engages in a cordial conversation on Wednesday with grain growers, agricultural machinery operators and agricultural technicians during an inspection tour of Dezhou, Shandong province. (YAN YAN/XINHUA)

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour on Wednesday to the city of Dezhou, East China's Shandong province.

He said that the modernization of agriculture and rural areas is crucial to the overall development and quality of Chinese modernization.

It is important to enhance the capacity, quality and efficiency of agricultural production, ensure the stable supply of grain and other important agricultural products, and promote the construction of livable, business-friendly, harmonious and beautiful villages according to local conditions, Xi said.

The inspection trip came at the time of the summer grain harvest in rural areas. Attaching great importance to the work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, Xi has said on various occasions that efforts must be made to ensure food security, drive rural vitalization on all fronts and promote common prosperity.

At Dongyujia, a village in Dezhou's Lingcheng district, Xi heard reports about local agricultural production, learning about wheat harvests, corn planting and farming supplies in local areas. He inspected water and fertilizer integration facilities and chatted with grain growers, machinery operators and agricultural technicians.

He said that ensuring the stable supply of grain and other important agricultural products is the top priority of agricultural production.

Xi underlined the need to implement policies that support grain production, saying that efforts must be made to stabilize farming supplies and their prices, and actively apply varieties of grain that suit local conditions, as well as advanced technologies and equipment, in· order to steadily increase yields and efficiency, striving for a bountiful grain harvest for the year.

He also called for improving agricultural infrastructure, enhancing the efficiency of water use, and strengthening efforts in monitoring and providing early warnings for disastrous weather to strengthen the capability in agricultural disaster prevention, mitigation and relief.

While visiting Xiyujia village, Xi inquired in detail about how the village strengthens the Party organization and provides services to the villagers.

Xi expressed the hope that village Party organizations would further leverage the guiding role of Party building and make new achievements in building a beautiful and harmonious countryside for people to live and work in. He urged sustained efforts to reduce the burden for grassroots officials so that they have more time and energy to serve the people and promote development.

Xi also visited the home of Yu Xinhui, a farmer in the village, looking around at the home furnishings and sitting down with the family to chat about everyday matters. Xi asked about their work and incomes, the health of the elderly and children's education, and inquired in detail about whether the Party's policies on agriculture, rural areas and farmers had been fully implemented.

He pointed out that establishing and practicing a correct understanding of governance performance is ultimately aimed at improving the well-being of the people.

Party members and officials must enhance their sense of serving the people, strengthen the bond with the people, and do more good things, be down-to-earth and address difficulties for the people, thereby genuinely enhancing the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, he said.

As Xi left the village, villagers warmly saw him off. He noted that July 1 marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, highlighting the remarkable achievements the country has made under the leadership of the CPC over the past 105 years.

As the nation is embarking on a new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, Xi called on all the people around the country to work in solidarity to create a brighter future and continuously meet the people's aspirations for a better life.

He wished that the villagers would build beautiful homes and have better lives under the Party's leadership.