Membership of CPC exceeds 101 million

(Photo: China Daily)

The steady growth in the number of Communist Party of China members from new sectors and emerging businesses is diversifying the Party's composition and supporting China's socioeconomic development, experts said on Tuesday.

The experts shared their opinion as the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee released a report on the eve of the Party's 105th anniversary, which falls on Wednesday. The report revealed that Party membership touched nearly 101.29 million by the end of 2025, marking an increase of over 1.01 million from the previous year.

The report provided details about the occupational backgrounds of Party members, which showed that they came not only from government agencies, universities, rural areas and businesses, but also from a wide range of other professions.

The "other professions" category included individuals from new business models and emerging sectors, such as ride-hailing drivers, couriers and livestreamers. Experts emphasized that the inclusion of these nontraditional workers has diversified the Party's membership structure, reflecting broader economic and social progress.

Official data showed that the number of Party members from "other professions" increased from 7.48 million by the end of 2021 to nearly 7.9 million by the end of 2025.

Xin Ming, a professor at Beihang University's School of Marxism, noted that this rise showed that the CPC is open to recruiting advanced individuals from all walks of life whose thinking aligns with the Party's principles. "This openness has increased the Party's appeal among emerging sectors and new employment groups, enriching its membership structure and strengthening its foundation," he said.

Bao Jipeng, a deliveryman from Longnan in Gansu province, joined the Party in 2025, as he wanted to contribute meaningfully to society.

Longnan, once plagued by poor transportation and underdeveloped logistics, has seen significant improvements over the past few years. In Maba village, Yulong township, where Bao hails from, Party members led efforts to build roads, transforming the area from an isolated pocket to one with better connectivity. Bao recalled the influence of those Party members in his article, which was published in People's Daily, saying that they inspired him to serve the villagers.

Due to improved infrastructure, almost every village in Longnan now has road access, facilitating the swift delivery of parcels even to remote areas. As online shopping increased among villagers, Bao embraced his role as a courier.

Over the past decade, he has traveled more than 120,000 kilometers and delivered over 250,000 parcels without a single customer complaint. For Bao, efficient deliveries are crucial, especially for farmers whose harvests depend on timely supplies.

"My motivation to join the Party was to excel in my job," Bao said in the article. Currently, there are four Party branches within Longnan's express delivery industry, providing him with a strong sense of belonging.

"I consider my Party membership as a new beginning and I am committed to serving the villagers with improved services," he said.

Dai Yanjun, a professor from the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said that as socioeconomic growth spawns new jobs, more people, particularly young ones, are joining the Party. "Whether motivated by self-advancement or inspired by veteran members, this trend underscores the Party's enduring influence," he added.

To bolster Party building in emerging sectors, some regions have initiated innovative approaches. Jiangsu province, for example, has established mobile Party organizations in communities, delivery stations and livestreaming studios, facilitating both online and offline management and education of Party members in these sectors.

Dai emphasized the need for Party building to permeate every sector as society evolves, advocating for more innovative and industry-specific activities, while Xin from Beihang University underscored that regardless of operational changes, the Party organization's leading and exemplary role must remain steadfast.

According to the report, the CPC had over 5.43 million primary-level organizations by the end of 2025, an increase of 181,000, or 3.4 percent, from the previous year, highlighting the Party's expanding grassroots presence.