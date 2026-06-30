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Deeper cooperation key to resolving EU trade concerns: Foreign Ministry

2026-06-30 16:55:24Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China and the European Union are partners rather than rivals, and the essence of their economic and trade relationship is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

He said the root of the EU's economic and trade challenges does not lie with China, and the key to resolving bilateral trade concerns is to deepen cooperation and promote shared development.

Photo shows Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. (Photo from mfa.gov.cn)
Photo shows Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. (Photo from mfa.gov.cn)

Guo said China is willing to strengthen communication and consultation with the EU and, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit. He added that both sides should work together to safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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