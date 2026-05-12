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Xi, Trump to discuss bilateral relations, world peace and development

2026-05-12 09:01:34Xinhua Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked about Trump's upcoming state visit to China, scheduled from May 13 to 15, which will be the first visit to China by a U.S. president in nine years.

Xi and Trump met last time in October 2025 in Busan, the Republic of Korea. Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-U.S. relations, he said.

China is willing to work with the United States in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit to expand cooperation, manage differences, and inject more stability and certainty into a turbulent and changing world, Guo said.

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