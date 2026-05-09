Government sets up investigation team to probe fireworks plant explosion in Hunan Province

(ECNS) -- An investigation team has been established by China's State Council to look into a deadly fireworks plant explosion in central China's Hunan Province, authorities said on Friday.

The plant blast occurred at around 4:43 p.m. on Monday in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital of Hunan. As of Friday noon, the accident had claimed 37 lives, left one person missing, and injured 51 others, who were receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Formed in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the investigation team is led by the Ministry of Emergency Management. It also included representatives from the Ministry of Public Security, the General Administration of Customs, the State Administration for Market Regulation, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, and the People's Government of Hunan Province.

The team held its first meeting on Friday afternoon, setting out investigation arrangements and stressing that the causes of the accident and the responsibilities involved must be identified through a thorough investigation.

The meeting also urged local authorities to draw profound lessons from the explosion, take decisive measures to strengthen safety management in the fireworks industry, and identify and rectify hidden risks and sectors to prevent similar major disasters from happening again.

(By Zhang Dongfang)